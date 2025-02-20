Episode 46: Palestinian theologian Munther Isaac, author of Christ in the Rubble

Welcome to Madang.

Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here, we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars on religion, culture, and everything in between.

This is the 46th episode, featuring the Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac talking about his new book, Christ in the Rubble: Faith, the Bible, and the Genocide in Gaza (Eerdmans, 2025). Isaac is a Palestinian Christian theologian who serves as pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem and the Lutheran Church in Beit Sahour. He served as the academic dean of Bethlehem Bible College and is now the Director of the Bethlehem Institute of Peace and Justice. He is the author of From Land to Lands, from Eden to the Renewed Earth, The Other Side of the Wall, and Christ in the Rubble. Today we discuss his new book, Palestinian joy, the Nakba, settler colonialism, theologies of empire and genocide, and so much more.

