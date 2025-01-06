Episode 45: Theologian Yolanda Pierce, author of The Wounds Are the Witness

Welcome to Madang.

Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here, we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars on religion, culture, and everything in between.

This is the 45th Episode, a discussion with Yolanda Pierce about her newest book, The Wounds are the Witness: Black Faith Weaving Memory into Justice and Healing. Pierce is a scholar, writer, womanist theologian, and accomplished administrator in higher education. She currently serves as professor and dean of the Vanderbilt Divinity School. A widely-published author, she has written several books, essays, and articles for academic and trade journals. Pierce is the creator and curator of “Touching the Sacred,” an exhibit on material religion and the Black Church. In this episode, Pierce talks about her new book The Wounds are the Witness, storefront churches, wounds bearing witness, bones that tell stories, shame, wounded healers, and so much more.

I am grateful to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Homebr ewed Christianity⁠⁠⁠⁠ and Broadleaf Books for sponsoring this episode. Please join Homebrewed Christianity's online class Rise of Bonhoeffer. Please read some of the latest Broadleaf Books that are impacting the world. Check out their websites to learn about their work, see upcoming events, and donate.

Please reach out to me if you would like to sponsor the next episode of Madang podcast. Or simply ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠support me on my substack: Loving Life.