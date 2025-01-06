Episode 45: Theologian Yolanda Pierce, author of The Wounds Are the Witness
A conversation with Yolanda Pierce about storefront churches, the stories in our bones, wounded healers, and more
Welcome to Madang.
Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here, we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars on religion, culture, and everything in between.
This is the 45th Episode, a discussion with Yolanda Pierce about her newest book, The Wounds are the Witness: Black Faith Weaving Memory into Justice and Healing. Pierce is a scholar, writer, womanist theologian, and accomplished administrator in higher education. She currently serves as professor and dean of the Vanderbilt Divinity School. A widely-published author, she has written several books, essays, and articles for academic and trade journals. Pierce is the creator and curator of “Touching the Sacred,” an exhibit on material religion and the Black Church. In this episode, Pierce talks about her new book The Wounds are the Witness, storefront churches, wounds bearing witness, bones that tell stories, shame, wounded healers, and so much more.
I am grateful to Homebr
Please reach out to me if you would like to sponsor the next episode of Madang podcast. Or simply support me on my substack: Loving Life.