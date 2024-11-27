Episode 44: Biblical scholar and theologian Peter Enns, author of Curveball

Welcome to Madang.

Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here, we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars on religion, culture, and everything in between.

This is the 44th Episode, a discussion with Peter Enns about his newest book, Curveball, and it was recorded live at Homebrewed Christianity Theology Beer Camp. Enns is the Abram S. Clemens Professor of Biblical Studies at Eastern University. He has also taught courses at Harvard University, Fuller Theological Seminary, and Princeton Theological Seminary. He is the host of The Bible for Normal People podcast, a frequent contributor to journals and encyclopedias, and the author of several books, including The Sin of Certainty, The Bible Tells Me So, and Inspiration and Incarnation. In this episode, Enns shares about his latest book, Curveball, the book of Jonah, quantum physics, God, and so much more.