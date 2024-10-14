Episode 43: Educator and podcaster Sharon McMahon, author of The Small and the Mighty

Welcome to Madang.

Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here, we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars on religion, culture, and everything in between.

This is the 43rd episode, and in it I converse with Sharon McMahon about her book ⁠The Small and the Mighty⁠. McMahon is a longtime high school government and law teacher who is now best known as America’s Government Teacher on her Instagram account, Sharon Says So.

In a time when flashy headlines and false information often take the spotlight, millions of people rely on McMahon for nonpartisan, fact-based information. In this episode, we talk about her new book, ⁠The Small and the Mighty⁠⁠, Alexander Hamilton, enslavement, WWII, education, Quakers, and more.