Episode 43: Educator and podcaster Sharon McMahon, author of The Small and the Mighty

A conversation with Sharon McMahon about Alexander Hamilton, enslavement, Quakers, and more

October 14, 2024

Welcome to Madang. 

Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here, we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars on religion, culture, and everything in between.

This is the 43rd episode, and in it I converse with Sharon McMahon about her book ⁠The Small and the Mighty⁠. McMahon is a longtime high school government and law teacher who is now best known as America’s Government Teacher on her Instagram account, Sharon Says So. 

In a time when flashy headlines and false information often take the spotlight, millions of people rely on McMahon for nonpartisan, fact-based information. In this episode, we talk about her new book, ⁠The Small and the Mighty⁠⁠, Alexander Hamilton, enslavement, WWII, education, Quakers, and more.

I am grateful to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Homebrewed Christianity⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠for sponsoring this episode. Please check out their website to learn about their work, see the latest events, and donate. Register for ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Homebrewed Christianity Theology Beer Camp⁠⁠ and join their new online class "Rise of Bonhoeffer". Please reach out to me if you would like to sponsor the next episode of Madang podcast. Or simply support me here.

 

