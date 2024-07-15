Episode 41: Theologian Elizabeth Johnson, author of Come, Have Breakfast

Welcome to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Madang Podcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.⁠⁠⁠



Here in Madang's 41st episode, I converse with theologian Elizabeth Johnson about her newest book, ⁠Come, Have Breakfast⁠. Professor, mentor, writer, editor, and public lecturer at home and abroad, Johnson currently serves as distinguished professor of theology at Fordham University. She is a former president of the Catholic Theological Society of America, the oldest and the largest society of theologians in the world, as well as a former president of the American Theological Society, an ecumenical association. Johnson has received fifteen honorary doctorates, the John Courtney Murray Award for distinguished achievement in theology, and numerous other accolades.



On this episode, we discuss her newest book, ⁠Come, Have Breakfast. She talks about God as creator, rock, dove, and verb—and so much more.

