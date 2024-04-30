Episode 39: Pastor and activist Bruce Reyes-Chow, author of Everything Good About God is True

Welcome to Madang.

Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars of religion, culture, and everything in between. Madang has been a dream of mine for many years, and now it is a reality.



Here in the 39th episode, I converse with Rev. Bruce Reyes-Chow about his latest book, ⁠Everything Good about God is True.⁠ Reyes-Chow is a sought-after speaker and writer on topics related to faith, culture, politics, race, and technology. An ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church (USA), he has led churches in the San Francisco Bay Area for nearly three decades. From 2008 to 2010, he served as moderator of the PC(USA). Reyes-Chow, who is third-generation Filipino-Chinese American, hosts the podcast BRC & Friends and has authored five books. On this episode, Reyes-Chow talks about ⁠Everything Good about God is True⁠, Spirit, the Bible, Desmond Tutu, baptism, and so much more.



