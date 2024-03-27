Episode 38: Franciscan Sister Ilia Delio, author of The Not-Yet God

Welcome to Madang.



Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here, we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars on religion, culture, and everything in between.

Here in the 38th episode, I talk with Sr. Ilia Delio about her book, ⁠The Not-Yet God: Carl Jung, Teilhard de Chardin, and the Relational Whole.⁠ She is a Franciscan Sister of Washington, DC and American theologian specializing in the area of science and religion, with interests in evolution, physics, and neuroscience and the import of these for theology. Ilia currently holds the Josephine C. Connelly Endowed Chair in Theology at Villanova University, and is the author of twenty books.

In this episode, we talk about The Not-Yet God, creation, evolution, word for God, pantheism, panetheism and more.

