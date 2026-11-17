Woke has become a contested term in our culture. Originally coined to signal an awareness of racial injustice, it now either affirms people who are enlightened about a broader set of social inequalities or pejoratively applies to those deemed overly sensitive to such things. Biblically, Jesus seems to encourage such waking up. He teaches in parables that contrast the ways of the world with the kingdom of God, so that those with the eyes to see might recognize what’s going on (Matt. 13:16). Theologically, traditional understandings of repentance emphasize an awareness of wrongdoing and a commitment to charting a different course in the future.



Those reading the latest book from Robby Jones will find a plea for American Christians and American citizens to wake up to the moral evil and corruption happening all around us. Jones believes that the threat we face is severe, time is of the essence, and the consequences of failing to name and respond to it are devastating. He pulls no punches about the existential menace posed by the antidemocratic forces and perversion of basic Christian teachings that Donald Trump and his MAGA movement embody. He believes the United States today is in a comparable situation to Germany as Hitler and the Nazi Party seized power. Backslide is meant to alarm us so that we will “be explicit about the dangers of our current moment. We have no alibis. This is our 1933.”

The litany of social evils Jones names and explains will be familiar to most. The new ground broken here is the way Jones draws on his expertise in analyzing how religion and public life intersect in the United States, with his own personal story shedding light on the ways generations of Americans Christians have been complicit in sins they would claim to find abhorrent. For example, he describes being “a deadly shot with a rubber band,” a skill that was developed through countless childhood games of “cowboys and Indians,” which reinforced problematic stereotypes of White settlers and Indigenous peoples. Those same prejudices justified ideas like manifest destiny and the doctrine of discovery. They legitimized the forced relocation of Native Americans and genocidal violence against them. Throughout this tragic history, White Christians often led the way.



Their poisonous fruits remain with us. President Trump demands Washington, DC’s football team go back to its racist former name. He extols Andrew Jackson. He promotes a new colonialism in toppling Venezuela’s government, threatening Greenland’s sovereignty, and stating a desire to annex Canada. On this issue, and in so many other ways that Jones highlights, the nativism and xenophobia animating the Trump administration reflect the need to learn from a past that we have struggled to move on from. Unfortunately, Christianity has often legitimated ignorance, nostalgia, and hate rather than critiquing and condemning them.

Yet Jones also sees in the Christian tradition resources that can challenge and subvert the carnage and corruption we are living through:

Growing up, I was taught, by every pastor and Bible study leader I had, that Christian discipleship was a process of growing in spiritual maturity.

. . . We can put away the cowboys, stop playing Indian, and embark on a new road to maturity, one that enables us to embrace the pluralistic nation in which we’ve always said we believed.

His hope is that the ugliness of today and his fears about tomorrow can be tempered by considering the regrets we will hold in the future. Regardless of who we voted for, few of us seem thrilled about the direction the United States is heading. Backslide holds up a mirror to church and society so that we might reckon with what we have become.



The question that looms large is not whether the peril exists but rather whether those who still refuse to see it will heed the warning that Jones provides. If a Christian praying in a pew in an American church has not yet recognized how far our present society is from Jesus’ command to love our neighbor—and if the mean, crass, and ugly style of our present politics and policies have not yet pierced their conscience—are they just blissfully unaware? Or are they intentionally refusing to recognize what is going on? Lamentably, we may be learning how many people continue to dream of the retrograde society the Trump administration seeks to re-create. Jones may be trying to wake up a group of people who are content with sleeping through history.