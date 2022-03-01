Episode 1: Translating the saints with Carmen Acevedo Butcher

Welcome to In Search Of, a podcast where we go in search of voices and perspectives that inform and expand a life of faith. In this episode, Amy speaks with Carmen Acevedo Butcher about the process of translation. Acevedo Butcher is the author of an award-winning translation of the medieval text The Cloud of Unknowing and a recent translation of the writings of the 17th-century Carmelite Brother Lawrence, which she speaks about in this episode. Join us as we learn why Butcher calls her translation process a practice of embodied mysticism, one that allows her to practice the presence of a God who is love. Together we’ll explore the interconnectedness of translation, prayer, and justice. All this and more on the pilot episode of In Search Of.

Amy Frykholm The Century senior editor is the author of five books including Wild Woman: A Footnote, the Desert, and my Quest for an Elusive Saint. See All Articles

Carmen Acevedo Butcher teaches in the writing program at the University of California Berkeley and is the author of translations of The Cloud of Unknowing and Practice of the Presence.

Show notes: