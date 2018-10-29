Pittsburgh synagogue shooting strikes at vibrant Jewish community

Police and FBI gather outside of Tree of Life-Or L’Simcha synagogue in Pittsburgh, where 11 died and others were injured in a mass shooting during sabbath services October 27, 2018. sixsixtysix / Shutterstock.com.

(JTA) When a gunman entered The Tree of Life Synagogue and killed 11 worshipers and wounded several others Saturday, he also struck at the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community: the neighborhood of Squirrel Hill.

[According to court documents, Robert Gregory Bowers, a 46-year-old white man, was charged the same day by both state and federal authorities, including for ethnic intimidation and obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and bodily injury.]

Ben Sales Ben Sales writes for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Squirrel Hill, in eastern Pittsburgh, has been the center of the city’s Jewish life since the early 20th century, when wealthy Jewish families began settling there. While the Jewish communities of other cities have moved neighborhoods or migrated to the suburbs in the ensuing century, Squirrel Hill and its environs have remained the home of Pittsburgh’s Jews.

“It may be the last major urban-centered Jewish community outside of Manhattan in the country,” said Jeff Finkelstein, president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. “Over the years, this Jewish community has made serious investments into the Jewish institutions in Squirrel Hill.”

Today, the neighborhood is home to more than a dozen synagogues across denominations. Tree of Life, which recently merged with another congregation, Or L’Simcha, is one of two Conservative synagogues in the neighborhood. There are also multiple Orthodox and Reform synagogues in the neighborhood, which is just over one square mile wide.

But what sets Squirrel Hill apart, Finkelstein said, is the cohesiveness of its Jewish community. Its wide range of denominations and Jewish organizations, he said, make an effort to collaborate. At an all-night learning program this spring on the Jewish festival of Shavuot, 500 people from across the Jewish spectrum came to study together.

“There is a phrase in the Talmud that has always felt especially relevant to our community: Kol Yisrael Arevim Zeh Bazeh. All of Israel is responsible for one another,” wrote New York Times columnist Bari Weiss, who celebrated her bat mitzvah at Tree of Life, in response to the shootings. “For us that is not a lovely theory but a lived reality.”

That communal unity, Finkelstein said, has been evident in the wake of the shooting. In addition to a vigil Saturday night in Squirrel Hill, its Jewish organizations have mobilized. The local Jewish Community Center is acting as a base for the community and families of the victims, where rabbis from around the area have visited throughout the day. Jewish Family and Community Services of Pittsburgh is providing counseling, while the local Jewish federation is handling donations.

This is not the first time the community has experienced anti-Semitism recently. Last year, residents found stickers and business cards with white supremacist slogans around the neighborhood, featuring swastikas and messages like “It’s not illegal to be white… yet.”

But Finkelstein says Saturday’s events are the worst he’s ever experienced in his professional life.

“This is the one day I hoped would never happen,” he said. “It’s about these families—my heart goes out to them. Just watching their emotions has shaken my soul.”

Beth Kissileff, an author and Squirrel Hill resident whose husband, Jonathan Perlman, is rabbi of the Or L’Simcha, or New Light, congregation, wrote a tribute to their three congregants who were killed on Saturday:

I never thought I would be writing about those who died al kiddush Hashem, sanctifying God’s name, people I knew and worshiped with. All three of these men were dream congregants, the kind every rabbi wants, those willing to do whatever is needed and go above and beyond the call of duty. . . . All the years of the lives of Daniel Stein, Richard Gottfried, and Melvin Wachs were filled with goodness and devotion to Judaism.

Kissileff recalled how Wachs “was always the first in the synagogue for each service.” Gottfried was due to retire soon, she wrote, and Stein “became a grandfather seven months ago. I wish his grandson could have gotten to know him.”

A version of this article, which was edited October 30, appears in the print edition under the title “Pittsburgh synagogue shooting shakes Jewish community.”