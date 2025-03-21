What is the Bible for?

Whispering, confounding, amazing—never letting go

by Beverly R. Gaventa
March 21, 2025

What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

That preposition for provokes me, since it reduces the Bible to an instrument, good (or not) for some human purpose. My response pushes back against reduction. The Bible whispers God’s ways through story, psalm, law, letter. It confounds our claims to control God and creation. It amazes with its ancient newness. And it never lets us go, compelling us to read, listen, share, probe, resist, and praise.

Beverly R. Gaventa

Beverly Roberts Gaventa is professor emerita at Princeton Theological Seminary.

