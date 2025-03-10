What is the Bible for?

Whatever we use it for—and more

by Elizabeth Palmer
March 10, 2025

What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

We use the Bible as a guide for living ethically, a tool to gain social leverage, a mirror that reveals who we really are, a weapon against people we fear, a glimpse into the lives of ancient peoples. But behind all of this is something more. We know God—the Word who hovered over the waters at creation, who came to earth in human flesh, whose spirit hovers still in our communities—through words. And in that knowing, we find ourselves transformed.

Elizabeth Palmer

The Century senior editor is author of Faith in a Hidden God: Luther, Kierkegaard, and the Binding of Isaac and the weekly newsletter Books Worth Reading.

