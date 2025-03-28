What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

The Torah is God’s command to Israel

While the Bible is a Christian or secular book, the Torah is the speech of God to the Jewish people at Mt. Sinai. It is the only normative revelation, consisting of the written Torah and the oral Torah. God so loved the Jewish people that he commanded them with the Mitzvot. Commandment is love, and the Torah is the ultimate expression of God’s love for Israel.