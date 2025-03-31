What is the Bible for?

by Lillian Daniel
March 31, 2025

Sustenance, not seasoning

Having given up on the project of biblical literacy, and having embraced Robert’s Rules as the new fundamentalism, many denominations find their national gatherings hamstrung by old requirements that a resolution on a major issue be presented with some kind of biblical basis. As one who is proud of the prophetic witness of my church and our “be it resolved” statements, I cringe to see scripture used as a condiment, sprinkled on a dish already cooked. The Bible is revolutionary. The church without it becomes a club for “resolutionaries” who would rather vote on our own already enlightened views than do our reading homework before class.

Lillian Daniel

Lillian Daniel is a preacher, teacher, and writer. She is conference minister at the UCC Michigan Conference and the author of Tired of Apologizing for a Church I Don’t Belong To (Hachette).

