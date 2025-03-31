What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Sustenance, not seasoning

Having given up on the project of biblical literacy, and having embraced Robert’s Rules as the new fundamentalism, many denominations find their national gatherings hamstrung by old requirements that a resolution on a major issue be presented with some kind of biblical basis. As one who is proud of the prophetic witness of my church and our “be it resolved” statements, I cringe to see scripture used as a condiment, sprinkled on a dish already cooked. The Bible is revolutionary. The church without it becomes a club for “resolutionaries” who would rather vote on our own already enlightened views than do our reading homework before class.