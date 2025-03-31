What is the Bible for?

by Niveen Ibrahim Sarras
March 31, 2025

What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Showing us God’s grace, love, and salvation

The Bible centers on Jesus Christ, the Son of God, whose incarnation, sacrificial love, and resurrection offer salvation. It depicts God’s grace through tales of redemption, forgiveness, and divine intervention, welcoming sinners into God’s family. As a testament to God’s boundless love, it guides Christians in their spiritual journey, serving as a foundational text for faith, emphasizing reconciliation and eternal life through God’s grace by faith in Jesus. Additionally, it offers hope and comfort in difficult times.

Niveen Ibrahim Sarras

Niveen Ibrahim Sarras is pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Neenah, Wisconsin, and an Old Testament scholar.

