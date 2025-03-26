What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Revealing the God who lives

“What is the Bible for?” seems an extraordinarily obtuse question, as if it were a how-to book. Stand back! Herein is a word so alive with its author that it is capable of overturning every notion you ever had. On the other hand, you can try reading it as a “text” to be subjected to your superior capabilities, thereby missing the living presence of God who is at work all around you, whether you recognize it or not.