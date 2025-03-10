What is the Bible for?

Proclaiming God’s work as people understand it

by Steve Thorngate
March 10, 2025

What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Proclaiming God's work as people understand it

I'm convinced that the Bible is first and foremost for proclamation in worship. Sometimes a critical lens on the text has the effect of diluting its felt power in a worship context: If it isn't simply received holy writ, what exactly are we doing here? But it doesn’t need to. At worship we remember what God has done among God’s people—as witnessed and relayed, imperfectly, by those people. Their words shape our faith heritage in their own right, quite apart from whatever complex relationship they have with the unmediated Divine.

Steve Thorngate

The Century managing editor is also a church musician and songwriter.

