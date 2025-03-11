What is the Bible for?

Helping us ask the right questions

by Amy-Jill Levine
March 11, 2025

We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences.

Christians, addressing Old and New Testaments, may answer this question with “conveying the word of G-d,” “recording salvation history” or “G-d reconciling humanity.” The Tanakh (a post-biblical term) does not record a singular lesson. It invites multiple interpretations while grounding diverse Jewish experiences regarding ancestry, history, homeland and diaspora, ethics and theology, practice and belief. It is “for” uniting Jews in our diversity and provoking questions individuals and generations will answer differently.

Amy-Jill Levine

Amy-Jill Levine is professor of New Testament and Jewish studies at Hartford International University. Her latest book is the forthcoming Jesus for Everyone: Not Just Christians.

