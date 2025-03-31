What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

God as love and love as God

God is love, says 1 John 4:16; so, is love God? It would seem to follow. We know what the meaning of is is. It’s not that simple, most churched folks tell me, citing complications. But what if it is? What if God is a gift of nature? We love one another and being beloved—in the bliss of which lovemaking, we often plead, “oh God, oh God!” Is this not then sufficient grace?