God as love and love as God

by Thomas Lynch
March 31, 2025

God as love and love as God

God is love, says 1 John 4:16; so, is love God? It would seem to follow. We know what the meaning of is is. It’s not that simple, most churched folks tell me, citing complications. But what if it is? What if God is a gift of nature? We love one another and being beloved—in the bliss of which lovemaking, we often plead, “oh God, oh God!” Is this not then sufficient grace?

Thomas Lynch

Thomas Lynch is the author of Bone Rosary (poems), Apparition & Late Fictions (stories), The Sin-eater: A Breviary (poems), and A Good Funeral (coauthored with Thomas G. Long).

