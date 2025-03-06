What is the Bible for?

Gathering around stories of encounter with God

by Amy Frykholm
March 6, 2025

What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

In all its many genres, the Bible tells multiple, intersecting, living, and contradictory stories of human attempts to listen and respond to God. These stories are fundamentally communal, and as we engage them in community, they teach us about our own relationship to the holy. As we gather around them, they change us in profoundly personal, communal, and planetary ways.

Amy Frykholm

The Century contributing editor is the author of six books, including the novel High Hawk.

