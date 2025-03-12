What is the Bible for?

Falling into a literary ocean, infinitely deep

by Carol Zaleski
March 12, 2025

What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Falling into a literary ocean, infinitely deep

My grandmother gave me my first Bible when she heard I had the part of Job’s daughter in Archibald MacLeish’s J.B. I opened it and fell into the ocean. But I never lost that first impression: the Bible is for literature, as a refuge from the coarse words and images of our age; for law (if not for legislation); for divine guidance (if not for divination); for wisdom, veiled and revealed.

Carol Zaleski

Carol Zaleski is professor of world religions at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

