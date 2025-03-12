Falling into a literary ocean, infinitely deep
What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.
My grandmother gave me my first Bible when she heard I had the part of Job’s daughter in Archibald MacLeish’s J.B. I opened it and fell into the ocean. But I never lost that first impression: the Bible is for literature, as a refuge from the coarse words and images of our age; for law (if not for legislation); for divine guidance (if not for divination); for wisdom, veiled and revealed.