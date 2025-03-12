What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Falling into a literary ocean, infinitely deep

My grandmother gave me my first Bible when she heard I had the part of Job’s daughter in Archibald MacLeish’s J.B. I opened it and fell into the ocean. But I never lost that first impression: the Bible is for literature, as a refuge from the coarse words and images of our age; for law (if not for legislation); for divine guidance (if not for divination); for wisdom, veiled and revealed.