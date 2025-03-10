What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Encountering the Divine through story and thought

After my last read-through of the Bible, I felt defeated. I know that our Amma is pure love—yet, despite my most nimble attempts, I could not theologize into submission these stories of a bloodthirsty God. Years ago, I dismissed the practice of reading the Bible with the goal of receiving a personal message, but recently I’ve reclaimed it. Listening for what God is saying helps me discern truth even in bellicose trappings.