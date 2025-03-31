What is the Bible for?

Christ’s repair of everything we ruin

by Jason Byassee
March 31, 2025

Christ’s repair of everything we ruin

We don’t go to scripture seeking more facts or data. We go looking for God, who has already found us in Christ. Historical criticism misled us into thinking we seek the meaning the author had in mind. But no artist has the last say over their work. The “meaning” of scripture is always God’s repair of the cosmos, in which we fragile creatures are invited to participate. And that is the best way to live.

Jason Byassee

Jason Byassee is senior minister at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church in Toronto.

