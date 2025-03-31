What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Christ’s repair of everything we ruin

We don’t go to scripture seeking more facts or data. We go looking for God, who has already found us in Christ. Historical criticism misled us into thinking we seek the meaning the author had in mind. But no artist has the last say over their work. The “meaning” of scripture is always God’s repair of the cosmos, in which we fragile creatures are invited to participate. And that is the best way to live.