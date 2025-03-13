What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

The Bible is for play, seriously

Emily Dickinson, my favorite biblical interpreter, once wrote, “I have lately come to the conclusion that I am Eve, alias Mrs. Adam. You know there is no account of her death in the Bible, and why am I not Eve?” Another remark she made—“Consider the lilies is the only commandment I ever obeyed”—sent me to the gospels looking for other imperatives I had missed. Dickinson reminds me that whenever I engage in lectio, I’m immersed in serious play.