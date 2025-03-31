What is the Bible for?

To be a prism refracting God’s light

by Thomas G. Long
March 31, 2025

What's the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences.

To be a prism refracting God’s light

The Bible’s primary purpose is to reveal what is often hidden, God present and active in the cosmos. Viewed through the biblical prism, the bright light of God’s glory is perceived as a rainbow of story, poetry, and testimony; as mercy, judgment, grace, justice, and salvation. God’s loving power at work in the world is seen through scripture to be intrusive and disruptive, unexpectedly embracing the world and overturning the powers of death.

Thomas G. Long

Thomas G. Long is professor emeritus of preaching at Candler School of Theology and the author of Preaching from Memory to Hope.

