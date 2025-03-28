What is the Bible for?

Awakening us to God’s insistent call

by Shai Held
March 28, 2025

Awakening us to God’s insistent call

For many of us, it is a voice that is difficult—and sometimes seemingly impossible—to hear: God asking us, as God asks Adam, “Where are you?” (Gen. 3:9). Through the words of the Bible, God reminds us to open ourselves to God’s loving presence, to observe God’s commandments, to heed God’s summons to be holy as God is holy, to pursue justice, and to respond to the cries of the widow, the orphan, and the stranger. The Bible is an invitation to listen.

Shai Held

Rabbi Shai Held is president and dean of the Hadar Institute in New York. 

