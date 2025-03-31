What is the Bible for?

Asking questions but not always giving answers

by Stephanie Buckhanon Crowder
March 31, 2025

What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

There are questions the Bible answers: What is love? Love is “patient, kind, not envious or boastful, arrogant, or rude” (1 Cor. 13:4). Who is my neighbor? My neighbor is “the one who showed mercy” (Luke 10:37). Some questions the Bible does not answer and should reside in God’s grace and human compassion: What is reproductive justice? Can I leave an abusive partner or spouse?

Stephanie Buckhanon Crowder

Stephanie Buckhanon Crowder is professor of New Testament and culture at Chicago Theological Seminary.

