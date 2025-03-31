What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Asking questions but not always giving answers

There are questions the Bible answers: What is love? Love is “patient, kind, not envious or boastful, arrogant, or rude” (1 Cor. 13:4). Who is my neighbor? My neighbor is “the one who showed mercy” (Luke 10:37). Some questions the Bible does not answer and should reside in God’s grace and human compassion: What is reproductive justice? Can I leave an abusive partner or spouse?