A Refugee’s Feast: the story of Maria Skobtsova with Amy Frykholm (S3:E8)

Welcome to In Search Of, a podcast where we go in search of voices and perspectives that inform and expand a life of faith. In this episode, Amy introduces us to St. Maria Skobtsova, who studied theology and practiced hospitality from St. Petersburg in 1917, to Paris in the 1930s, until her death in a Nazi concentration camp in the 1940s. Learn which aspects of her life make her a personal saint for Amy on the season finale of In Search Of. A transcript of this episode can be found here.

