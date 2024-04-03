In Search Of

A Refugee’s Feast: the story of Maria Skobtsova with Amy Frykholm (S3:E8)

 “Love is a very dangerous thing.”

by Amy Frykholm
April 3, 2024
In Search Of podcast logo

Welcome to In Search Of, a podcast where we go in search of voices and perspectives that inform and expand a life of faith. In this episode, Amy introduces us to St. Maria Skobtsova, who studied theology and practiced hospitality from St. Petersburg in 1917, to Paris in the 1930s, until her death in a Nazi concentration camp in the 1940s.  Learn which aspects of her life make her a personal saint for Amy on the season finale of In Search Of. A transcript of this episode can be found here.

 

For further searching, check out these links:

And don’t miss this related content from the Christian Century:

Amy Frykholm

The Century senior editor is the author of five books, including Wild Woman: A Footnote, the Desert, and my Quest for an Elusive Saint.

All articles »

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by emailing our editors.

Most Recent

Astrolabes, sundials, candles, and clocks

by Peter S. Hawkins

Ministry and other difficult jobs

by Scott Hagley and Karen Rohrer

Divine love in Hosea 11

by Shai Held

Why I came back to the lectionary

by Julian DeShazier