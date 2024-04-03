A Refugee’s Feast: the story of Maria Skobtsova with Amy Frykholm (S3:E8)
“Love is a very dangerous thing.”
Welcome to In Search Of, a podcast where we go in search of voices and perspectives that inform and expand a life of faith. In this episode, Amy introduces us to St. Maria Skobtsova, who studied theology and practiced hospitality from St. Petersburg in 1917, to Paris in the 1930s, until her death in a Nazi concentration camp in the 1940s. Learn which aspects of her life make her a personal saint for Amy on the season finale of In Search Of. A transcript of this episode can be found here.
For further searching, check out these links:
- Visit Amy’s website
- Check out the Maria Skobtsova House
- And for more information on Amy’s retreat, visit sagemountaininstitute.com
And don’t miss this related content from the Christian Century:
- “God is my fire” photography and text by Alex Holmes (March 2024)
- “An architecture of care in Calais” by Amy Frykholm (Jan 2024)
- “How we can and can’t help” by Samuel Wells (Oct 2023)
- “Embracing Marc Chagall’s refugee Christ” by Zac Koons (June 2022)
- “Eastern wisdom for Western Christians” Timothy Jones interviews Rowan Williams (May 2022)