Stepping forward to receive the host,

I spread out my palms before

I remember these aide memoires

inscribed in black biro, blots

not quite scrubbed away. The left

now sat awkwardly in right recalls

things to buy, people to catch,

a reference, a superscription—

Of the Sons of Korah. A Psalm.

A Song. Too late to change,

I commit. The minister holds up

for brief eternity the wafer stamped

with crosses—the body of Christ—

then consigns it to my waiting

hands, become a palimpsest.