Wednesday Dark

The ashes do not lie.

—Rev. Whitney Miller

A friend in the Rothko chapel reflects

on the darkening mind of the artist

whose blocks of deep purple merge

with black, foreshadow the artist’s suicide.

In the Assumption Chapel at St. Charles Center,

across the Sabine in Louisiana, we hear

homilies on death this Ash Wednesday

while beyond the floor-to-ceiling windows

the swamp around us darkens:

first shades of gray and charcoal

drape cypress, then deepen night.

Slow and steady as the tortoise

of Aesop’s fable, the dusk etches

Lenten ashes on our brows.