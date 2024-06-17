Wedding in the Appalachian Mountains

Clouds slosh over these rugged mountains

and spill onto the hillside where our host

has pitched a white tent from which

we watch a herd of brindled

cows below us, eating up the meadow.

Then a magician struts in,

pulls a quarter from his ear,

and hands it to the bride’s oldest child,

as we wait for the slow canter

of bridesmaids down the aisle.

Knowing it’s the bride’s third marriage

(three shots fired at the target, bing,

bing, bing), I think, Oh Lord, how

smart of her, to hire a magician.

Meanwhile the cows on the hillside

are turning crabgrass into cream

without a wand. And I think, we don’t get

many chances in a world that’s

constantly unraveling

and words like “I do” are such tiny

hooks to darn it back together.