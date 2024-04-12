In the Union Cemetery

just above the three short blocks

of my little town, the oldest graves,

dating from the early 1800s, are dark

and covered with lichen. A few obelisks,

here and there, but mostly lower stones,

and one tall statue of a doughboy

from the Great War, the War to End All Wars,

rising above the field of granite. I am drawn

to the heartbreak of the small lambs

from a time when childhood was riskier.

And the fat cherubs, even though they look

like they’d be more at home in a Renaissance palace.

When I go past our mechanic’s stone, the one

with the etching of his favorite muscle car,

I can’t help but smile. And there, at the top

of the hill lined with arborvitaes, is our stone,

just letters and numbers carved in rose granite.

My name’s there, too, and soon I’ll join you,

pull up the green coverlet, and hope

the leaves will cover us with their yellow rain.