The tree remains a figure for grief.

—Louise Glück

February, your death, then April,

the tree a dazzling pool of pink

where I fish for remembrance—

just last year, and the year before,

we two saying, again and again,

Look! wonder rendering us

inelegant, nearly dumb. (But what

did it matter, the blossoms spoke

in our place.) We shared the view,

the praise, all belonged to us both,

and now, no less marvelous, it’s

mine alone. By May, the tree is

wholly green, still radiant, still

fine, green the color God must

love, breezes astir within it as

breath, but shade forming deep

in summer foliage, the seasonal

relentlessness, anticipation of

orange and gold in fall—and,

skulking behind, the bitter cold,

with a skeleton tree, emptied.