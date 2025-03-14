Your old friend is scattering

the ashes of her grandson

into the lake where he liked

to swim before fentanyl

and his furtive night life,

as you, speechless, consider

Brueghel and that boy’s legs

engulfed by the sea, all

that’s left of his bravado,

that precipitous fall.

You know how the sun sets

at different times, rises

too, without you; the tides

churn in and out, the rains

wash and the daylight

dries. The foot never

steps into the same river twice.

The book reads us a hundred

ways, and we, it. The painting

and its memorable response,

“Musée des Beaux Arts,”

both frame and provoke,

yet you find it comfortless,

grim, but true. You want to

offer consolation to your friend,

but this poem or that one, you know,

will, lamentably, never do.