Summer Musings

How small the life

with space for only what I know

or can find with certainty

by moving just one finger on a surface.

I want to cast away

every instrument of instant answers

to enter mystery, that place

that lies in stillness, open to the Spirit.

There I might find room for emptiness,

for nothingness, for waiting;

there my heart may watch

for waves that rise and fall

as on a gentle lake in summer,

and there perceive the depths that gather,

the movement unrestrained by boundaries,

the wild and constant surging into love.