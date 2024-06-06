Poetry

Summer Musings

by Sally Witt, CSJ in the June 2024 issue
Published on June 6, 2024

How small the life 
with space for only what I know 
or can find with certainty 
by moving just one finger on a surface.

I want to cast away 
every instrument of instant answers 
to enter mystery, that place 
that lies in stillness, open to the Spirit.

There I might find room for emptiness, 
for nothingness, for waiting; 
there my heart may watch 
for waves that rise and fall

as on a gentle lake in summer, 
and there perceive the depths that gather, 
the movement unrestrained by boundaries, 
the wild and constant surging into love.

