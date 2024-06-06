Summer Musings
How small the life
with space for only what I know
or can find with certainty
by moving just one finger on a surface.
I want to cast away
every instrument of instant answers
to enter mystery, that place
that lies in stillness, open to the Spirit.
There I might find room for emptiness,
for nothingness, for waiting;
there my heart may watch
for waves that rise and fall
as on a gentle lake in summer,
and there perceive the depths that gather,
the movement unrestrained by boundaries,
the wild and constant surging into love.