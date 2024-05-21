Substitute
—for Lois
Placing your foot in the circle
without touching the line,
you’re a part of the game:
a teacher filling in, an under-
study backstage called forward,
taking the lead, speaking
those words you’d practiced
fervently before the mirror.
You’re a part of the play.
You’re the pinch hitter, why yes,
moving toward home plate,
swinging that bat, nervous
maybe, yet proud. The one
who comes before, or after,
you’re it. Standing next to
the light, all right, but
surely casting its shadow.
The priest came to anoint
the sick man, forgot his
oil. You, the sick man’s wife,
ever at his side, retrieved
canola from your pantry,
the priest prayed over it,
and lo and behold