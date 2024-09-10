The Sacrifice of Isaac, 1598

—Michelangelo Caravaggio

The painter has grabbed a butter knife

from the nearest table and shoved it

into his Abraham’s hand, instructing,

Be this boy’s father and cut him open,

though the street urchin who plays Isaac

isn’t afraid or very interested in being a prop.

The feathers of the angel’s wings

look like fluffs of papier-mâché.

The ram is bored, maybe embarrassed,

like any sensible beast made to pose.

But Abraham’s yearning question

that meets the angel’s serene regard,

the search for the face of God

in the face of the messenger—

he would kill for this.