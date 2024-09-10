Real Life
The Sacrifice of Isaac, 1598
—Michelangelo Caravaggio
The painter has grabbed a butter knife
from the nearest table and shoved it
into his Abraham’s hand, instructing,
Be this boy’s father and cut him open,
though the street urchin who plays Isaac
isn’t afraid or very interested in being a prop.
The feathers of the angel’s wings
look like fluffs of papier-mâché.
The ram is bored, maybe embarrassed,
like any sensible beast made to pose.
But Abraham’s yearning question
that meets the angel’s serene regard,
the search for the face of God
in the face of the messenger—
he would kill for this.