And she gave birth to her firstborn son

and wrapped him in bands of cloth (Luke 2:7)

Advent, and I’m down on my knees

under the rafters, dragging out

the manger scene my mother

mailed to me in 1969, all the way out

to San Antonio, the first year

of my marriage, when I was so sick

with the crushing loneliness that came

of telling no one in the world

how really miserable I was.

Advent, and I’m taking them one

by one from inside the crumbling

cardboard stable, unwrapping them:

the chipped plaster Mary and Joseph,

the shepherds and sheep, the one cow.

Last of all, the baby in the manger:

as plump as he’s represented in paintings

by Raphael, but so small I can close

my fingers over him, make him disappear.

His eyes are closed, his mouth a dot of

red paint. He’s lying naked on the sculpted

straw, except for one stroke of white

across his middle—perfunctory, not like

real swaddling, but think of the loincloths

artists provide, depicting the crucifixion.

Arms outstretched, one chubby foot

fixed to the other at the ankle:

so dear, but also so exposed.