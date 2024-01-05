A writer lifts her head to the sounds of

a recorded voice reading poetry: the words

brush against her ears, seeking a mind

to settle in. She notices how in the evening, the light

filters between the trees, fluidly, finding its way

down to the ground, the way water

flows from the tap between her fingers,

and settles, pooling where it falls.

Her cat, settled in her lap, purrs: “Thank you for

being warm, and kind, and for the new poems

you are writing while you scratch behind my ears.

Now, do it again. Again. Just don’t stop.”