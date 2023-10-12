How dutifully Fall’s coppery leaves

layer themselves, the earlier fallen having

spread a first carpet over the dry rug of gravel

and October grass. Steep hillsides are flush

with ruddy foliage, the old leaves on the vine maples

preach how senescence may be a lovely thing.

Yet I cry about the losses, the inevitable decay,

and pray, with small remaining fragments of memory,

for my interior loves (like buffing my old

wooden writing desk with soft cloth until

it gleams, smelling of oil).

May what is yet to be borne in memory be,

at least for now, sustained. Here, in this moment,

I yearn to learn the discipline of seeing something

treasured, watching it pass, then letting it go.

Letting it go.