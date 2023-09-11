Poetry

Autumn

translated by Donald Mace Williams in the September 2023 issue
Published on September 11, 2023

Leaves fall, they fall as from a distant place, 
as if far gardens withered in the skies; 
they fall with a denying attitude.

And in the nighttimes falls the heavy world 
out of all stars into the solitude.

We all are falling. Falling, here, this hand. 
And look at others: it is in them all.

Yet there exists One who all of this falling 
forever softly holds within his hands.

....................................................................

Herbst 
Rainer Maria Rilke

Die Blätter fallen, fallen wie von weit, 
als welkten in den Himmeln ferne Gärten; 
sie fallen mit verneinender Gebärde.

Und in den Nächten fällt die schwere Erde 
aus allen Sternen in die Einsamkeit.

Wir alle fallen. Diese Hand da fällt. 
Und sieh dir andre an: es ist in allen.

Und doch ist Einer, welcher dieses Fallen 
unendlich sanft in seinen Händen hält

 

(Rainer Maria Rilke wrote many collections of poetry, including The Book of Images (1902.)

This poem appears in the September 2023 issue.

