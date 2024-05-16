—after Kapouzos [ΝΙΚΟΣ ΚΑΠΟΥΖΟΣ]

Yes, sweet, and very sweet the darkness

of the nave, and also very sweet

the observant surround, these icons

of our ancient fathers and our mothers,

whose images have acquired a warm

chiaroscuro from centuries

of fragrant smoke—incense, beeswax wafting

for centuries attended by seamless

petition and praise. Such prayers as these

yet fill the air with yet another

palpable sweetness.

So often, the world

appears wretched, choked by a broken,

angry and willfully cruel people.

So often, the world proves wretched indeed,

and its darkness is bitter. How then

to mitigate the assault waiting

just beyond the narthex? How to carry

at least some distance into the world

this fragrance, this sweetness, these images?