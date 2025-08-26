The Message I Receive

When I search for the word mother in my writing file,

four-hundred pages of thoughts—scattered, half-formed—

I’m told: Too many results to show. And, of course, I think:

there’s a poem here. What else can I make of my longing?

I begin again with verbs. My mother carries

a bouquet of orange flowers (cosmos or coreopsis).

My mother worries about the weather. In a dream,

my mother tells me she’s in a movie about the future.

Come closer, she says. There’s something I need to show you.

Which is how I imagine the world spoke to her, beauty

drawing her in again and again. Redstarts, kinglets, orioles;

Lake Michigan, green and white-capped; our yard,

beautiful with snow. As a child, I remember my mother

walking the beach in Beverly Shores, her head down

as she searched the sand for crinoids: fossils—

like beads, unstrung—which came from the stems

of sea lilies. I don’t remember why she collected them,

whether she ever intended to thread a string through the opening

where the animal’s soft tissue used to be. Something to wear—

a necklace or bracelet. Or something to carry, like a rosary,

as she moved through the world she couldn’t help

but love.