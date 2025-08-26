Poetry

The Message I Receive

by Lisa Dordal in the September 2025 issue
Published on August 26, 2025

When I search for the word mother in my writing file,
four-hundred pages of thoughts—scattered, half-formed—

I’m told: Too many results to show. And, of course, I think:
there’s a poem here. What else can I make of my longing?

I begin again with verbs. My mother carries
a bouquet of orange flowers (cosmos or coreopsis).

My mother worries about the weather. In a dream,
my mother tells me she’s in a movie about the future.

Come closer, she says. There’s something I need to show you.
Which is how I imagine the world spoke to her, beauty

drawing her in again and again. Redstarts, kinglets, orioles;
Lake Michigan, green and white-capped; our yard,

beautiful with snow. As a child, I remember my mother
walking the beach in Beverly Shores, her head down

as she searched the sand for crinoids: fossils—
like beads, unstrung—which came from the stems

of sea lilies. I don’t remember why she collected them,
whether she ever intended to thread a string through the opening

where the animal’s soft tissue used to be. Something to wear—
a necklace or bracelet. Or something to carry, like a rosary,

as she moved through the world she couldn’t help
but love.

This poem appears in the September 2025 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

Clergy rally to defend Kilmar Abrego García as he is detained by ICE

by Jack Jenkins

Seeking racial solidarity at a Cincinnati megachurch

by Cara Meredith

In prison, Satan is real

by Melissa Florer-Bixler

August 31, Ordinary 22C (Luke 14:1, 7-14)

by Greg Carey