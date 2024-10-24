Last Suppers

Last evening’s catered meal

delivered on rented china plates

was lovely but lacking

the mysterious ingredient

of old church basement suppers

in slightly musty parish halls

with their unhealthy menus

of ham loaf or baked steak,

scalloped potatoes (always),

boiled canned green beans—

not metal cans, but bottled

beans put up by the women

and grown by their men—

creamy cole slaw (always),

green jello with grated carrot

or crushed pineapple,

all eaten on folding tables

set up by the husbands

or teenaged boys hoping

to impress girls waiting

to serve these hefty meals

on indestructible crockery,

coffee in thick rimmed cups.

All this is only the memory

of gastronomically un-PC

elders raised in fellowship halls

that did not lack the flavor

or labor of personalized love,

meals echoing what we heard

upstairs in the sanctuary,

where we, the family,

His Body, gathered

to do this in remembrance.