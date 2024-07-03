La Peur des Chevaux

Yes, she feared them

in spite of their large forgiving eyes—

those compact bulging bodies,

sharp-necked, maned;

the strangely round poop

emitted occasionally

(and embarrassingly)

from beneath their raised

tails; the random, indelicate

snorts. Ach! the suddenness

of canter into gallop.

She, of course, was in fact I,

always intent on proving

myself to anybody who cared.

I heard my father’s words:

Always walk into a grand

and imposing room

as if you own it.

And surely

the underside of his stony

advice was my fear. He saw it

in me, and I knew it was there.

I folded it inside the cuff of my sleeve,

believing it hidden.

The admirable Mrs. Roosevelt cleverly

advised: Every day you must do something

that scares you. Perhaps the thing

you’re sure you can’t do: pick up the reins,

hide the news from your dying mother,

sit down for the difficult talk, turn

your back on the faithless lover,

even if the world remains a fragile,

trembling place, beset by low-hanging

branches, wild unbroken stallions,

your own sweaty palms.