Properly observed, it is

a slow greening process,

unfolding of the bud

buried in every breast.

It cannot be hurried,

but is hoped for

through cold seasons,

callousness, cruelties,

Calvary in lonely places

which can last for eons.

Received by reduction

not by adding to,

we wait for the bud,

and the tomb, to open.

4/8/2020