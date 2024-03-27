Poetry

Holy Thursday,
The Stripping

by Marda Messick in the March 2024 issue
Published on March 27, 2024

The Celebrant returns to strip the Altar and 
chancel of all ornamentation, recalling the 
stripping of our Lord’s body at the crucifixion.

 

The stripping proceeds without haste. 
In this choreography 
of total eviction 
a bow accompanies each removal 
of chalices and fair linen, 
candelabra, the historic 
embroidery, 
the gilded Gospel.

The priest 
has handed his scarlet robe 
to the verger. 
In the emptied chancel 
he pours oil and water 
on the undressed altar, 
washes naked wood 
like a body, 
folds himself in shadow.

Lots are cast. 
Our hearts are wax. 
Eloi, Eloi, save us 
from the power of the dog. 
We kneel forsaken 
until there is nothing for us 
but to stagger, speechless, 
into the voided 
and vigilant night.

This poem appears in the March 2024 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by emailing our editors.

Most Recent

Love and desolation: The story of Matushka Olga Michael with Meagan Saliashvili (S3:E7)

by Amy Frykholm

In praise of church musicians

by Peter W. Marty

Episode 38: Franciscan Sister Ilia Delio, author of The Not-Yet God

New Catholic Spanish language record label seeks to catch up to Christian music industry

by Aleja Hertzler-McCain