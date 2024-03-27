The Celebrant returns to strip the Altar and

chancel of all ornamentation, recalling the

stripping of our Lord’s body at the crucifixion.

The stripping proceeds without haste.

In this choreography

of total eviction

a bow accompanies each removal

of chalices and fair linen,

candelabra, the historic

embroidery,

the gilded Gospel.

The priest

has handed his scarlet robe

to the verger.

In the emptied chancel

he pours oil and water

on the undressed altar,

washes naked wood

like a body,

folds himself in shadow.

Lots are cast.

Our hearts are wax.

Eloi, Eloi, save us

from the power of the dog.

We kneel forsaken

until there is nothing for us

but to stagger, speechless,

into the voided

and vigilant night.