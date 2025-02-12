Free Will: A Consideration

Providence has a wild, rough, incalculable

road.

—Ralph Waldo Emerson

Prelude

The flying godwit

soars 8000 miles nonstop

from Alaska to China’s Yellow River.

It’s not its resilience we most admire

nor its sheer hardheadedness;

it’s the calculus, some bird radar

pulling it forward, a threaded

needle, its eye way above

water

Winter Work

Waldo waits for the water to freeze before walking across

the Great River to arrive in

Kalamazoo or wherever next

he will speak. Even so, the chill

wind invades his cloak, his scarf,

and threatens his gait. He slides.

Last week, as he stood tall, patient,

before a crowd somewhere, someone

said he resembled a perpendicular coffin.

Well, yes: hidden behind the comfort

of aphorism and the blazing quilt

of certainty, his spirit has plummeted,

careened from transcendence

by the death of a child, his own,

the hurt seamed into his heart, still

pulsating, one lyceum after another,

through one lecture, maybe two,

another day x’d off the calendar.

An Interlude

Free will, Nabokov writes

in a sly and caustic note,

“snaps its rainbow fingers”

to dispute our every doubt.

Perhaps. Yet we must consider

going this way or that, the paths

tangled where we least suspect.

Sometimes we’re blown about,

buffeted into fearsome lands,

labyrinthine folds, no string

to sift, no needle to thread.

Other times we feel we’re saved,

borne up on spirit we neither

know nor understand.

Spring

Every spirit makes its house, but afterwards the

house confines the spirit.

—Ralph Waldo Emerson

After the heavy rains, a pinch

of light through the trees, and then a vibrant seam

of color as the evening swells

robust, a fine suture

of sun and calm.

The scholar sits still,

as though before an altar,

to what god he does not know.

The old robes don’t fit:

they’re yesterday’s choices

and a bit threadbare.

When one’s words are etched

into platitude, embroidered

as fact, is one not bound

and gagged and lost?

What a strange knot

in the golden thread of a life

exemplary to a fault!

A Postlude, Lightsome

Lidian, wife of Waldo, who called

him Mr. E for half a century,

might be deemed a sentimental

fool: In concern for a rat caught

in the chimney she placed

bread and cheese there.

She so fretted that her chickens’

feet were cold in those northern

winters (even her own blanket

failed to warm their scaly toes),

that her graceless friend

Henry David, ever adept

at construction, stitched

for them leather shoes.