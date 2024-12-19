Faces of Grace

Bali & Montana

[A] mystery, confined in little space

the whole world’s wonder in a single face.

—Conrad Aiken

A white bat flies into the mango tree.

Erratic, it darts through wet leaves

and disappears. We are left looking

at dangling fruit dancing over the pool.

From the rooftop restaurant two terraces

above, the song “White Christmas” wafts down.

My friends start singing about sleigh bells

as we bask in the warm morning of a foreign

December.

Then a memory flits within me—

our family’s first winter in Montana.

My father, younger than I am now,

pastored a small church. For the holiday,

he rented three, hay-filled sleighs drawn

by draft horses. My mother stuffed my brother

and me into Moon Boots and mittens.

With the congregation, we sang carols

beneath a sky of stars, horses belling forth

on glittering snow, their breath making brief

clouds in bright moonlight. We arrived

to a tended bonfire and hot chocolate served

beneath ancient firs. Around the fire, all faces

glowed orange. But when I left the circle

to refill my cup at a table set deeper in the trees,

everyone became a nameless shape.

I’ve forgotten every face.

Wham!’s

“Last Christmas” begins, and I’m back

at the edge of a rainforest, poolside

beneath bougainvillea, with chicory coffee

and my fellow teachers on winter break.

I’m wearing a bikini I bought for a song

in a land where you can get an hour-long

massage for five dollars. I’ve forgotten the face

of the woman who gave me that massage,

though I recall the three-walled room,

its fourth side wide open to the rice paddy

and the palm tree reaching inside.

I look down at the length of myself

and hardly know the woman I see—

a yard taller than the girl decades ago,

bony and bundled in hay on a sleigh,

not knowing what Bali was, let alone where—

or where most of the world was or how

to move through it. When I look

at myself decades from now,

please may I

see a being who traced a path

of grace on this earth.

Please may I

have learned more

than geography.

Please may I

remember the faces I meet

and the lives behind them.