Come Wednesday Morning

For more than twenty years

I have bagged groceries

at our parish food pantry

then attended noon Eucharist.

In the interstices between

feeding and being fed

I sit in the silent sanctuary,

empty of bodily presences,

but fully populated by

spirits of past parishioners.

We keep vigil with the Christ

of the small, red light.

His almost hidden radiance,

like the wavering flames

of shades that linger here,

lightens mid-week darkness,

rekindles the guttering flame

of my shadowed life.